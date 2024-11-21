Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $747.20 and a 200-day moving average of $686.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $890.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

