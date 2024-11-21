Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTFree Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $5,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $719,000.

BOOT opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

