Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $49,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.