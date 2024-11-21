i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.1 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of IIIV opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $814.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.53. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

