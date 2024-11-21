Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $266.38 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

