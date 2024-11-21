Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares during the period. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 6.40% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 144,367 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 460,554 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,229,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 946,805 shares in the last quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

