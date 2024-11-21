Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 35483833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.
About Inflection Point Acquisition
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
