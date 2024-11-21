Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.99. 208,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average session volume of 32,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.
Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile
The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infracap REIT Preferred ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.