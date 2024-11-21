Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.99. 208,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average session volume of 32,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infracap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.