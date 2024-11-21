Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

INGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.