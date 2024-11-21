Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £149.85 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($189.61).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Simon Bourne acquired 60,126 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($31,953.59).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £210.29 million, a P/E ratio of -852.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 33.72 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

