Insider Buying: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,990.00 in Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Albanesi purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,228.40. This represents a 625.00 % increase in their position.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$69.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.17. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
