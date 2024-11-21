Insider Selling: Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Ian Jack Kane sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$16,666.60.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.