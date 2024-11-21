Insider Selling: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells $123,076.80 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $123,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,388,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,513,737.50. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,306 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $114,190.48.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $516,378.42.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,400 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $203,136.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPV stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.