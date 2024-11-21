Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 956 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PEG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.35. 2,142,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,316. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

