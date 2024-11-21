Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) EVP Sells $221,040.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 213,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ryerson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

