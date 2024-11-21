Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,249 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.67% of Insight Enterprises worth $182,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

