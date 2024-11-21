Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,616 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

