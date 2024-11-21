Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 10,676 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

