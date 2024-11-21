Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 246,523 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2,590.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246,523 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

