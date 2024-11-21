Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.49.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

