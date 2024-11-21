Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period.

IMCG opened at $77.85 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

