Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

