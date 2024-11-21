Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

