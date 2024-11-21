International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines has a one year low of $153.51 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

