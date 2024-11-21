Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.06.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $650.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.89. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

