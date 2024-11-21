Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.
Intuit Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $28.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $678.70. 2,305,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,831. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
