Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $28.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $678.70. 2,305,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,831. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.06.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

