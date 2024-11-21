Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.93 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 15423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.