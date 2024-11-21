Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.93 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 15423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

