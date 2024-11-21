Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.29% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,168. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.