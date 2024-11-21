Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,688 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 12.82% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $960,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,102,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

