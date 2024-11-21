Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $497.56 and last traded at $499.35. Approximately 13,817,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 37,997,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.17.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.02.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.