Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $145.49 and a one year high of $185.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

