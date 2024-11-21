Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Holdings Reduced by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 4.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,374. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.