Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.