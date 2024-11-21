Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 59,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.