Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 59,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

