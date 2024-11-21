Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekside Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 222,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. 63,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,773. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

