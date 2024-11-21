Investors Research Corp Sells 10,887 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.24. 41,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

