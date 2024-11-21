IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to Issue — Dividend of $3.60

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 3.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IRS stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $16.37.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.