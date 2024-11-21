iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,906,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 32,899,352 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $53.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

