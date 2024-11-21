iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after buying an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

