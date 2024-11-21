iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. 73 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Company Profile
The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
