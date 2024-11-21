iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Reduced by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 522,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,510,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

