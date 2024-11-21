iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 7,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 24.68% of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

