iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.68% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 262,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

