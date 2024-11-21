iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 342,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 196,274 shares.The stock last traded at $30.54 and had previously closed at $30.24.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

