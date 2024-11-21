iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 305,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

