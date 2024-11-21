iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.59. 2,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.06.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.
About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
