iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $181.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

