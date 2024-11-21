iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.