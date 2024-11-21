iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,928,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

