iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.75. Approximately 785,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 379,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.74.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.95.

